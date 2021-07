Margot was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The outfielder's move to the injured list comes as no surprise, as it was reported Tuesday that things were heading in that direction. Margot will become eligible to be reinstated when the club returns from the All-Star break July 16, but it's not yet clear if he's expected to take longer to recover. Ryan Sherriff was recalled in a corresponding roster move.