Margot went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Rangers.

Margot started for the seventh time in the last nine games, though he hasn't been particularly effective in that stretch by hitting only .240 while striking out at a 29.6 percent clip. Sunday's effort also marked his first multi-hit effort in his last 10 starts and his seventh of the season. Margot is likely to see playing time moving forward thanks to his strong defense in the corner outfield positions, but he has maintained only a .296 wOBA across 174 plate appearances for the campaign.