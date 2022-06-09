Margot went 4-for-5 with a double, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Margot hit atop the order for the second time this season with a lefty on the mound and the fourth time overall. He played the role perfectly by reaching base five times, while tallying his third multi-hit effort across 13 starts since returning from the injured list. Though he's fallen off since a hot stretch to begin May, Margot is still hitting .319 while also collecting 23 RBI, 16 runs scored and five stolen bases across 156 plate appearances on the season.