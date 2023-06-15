Margot went 3-for-4 with three doubles, one RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Margot has recorded multiple hits in each of his last three starts and notched multiple extra-base knocks for the first time this season Wednesday. He also scored all three times he reached base. The veteran has been a steady part of Tampa Bay's lineup all season due to his defensive prowess, but he's picked things up offensively of late, slashing .317/.369/.450 with 10 RBI over his past 19 games (60 plate appearances).