Margot went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Angels.

Margot finished a homer shy of a cycle, and his performance was highlighted by a two-RBI triple in the fourth inning. In four games since returning from the injured list, he's gone 7-for-21 with four RBI and five runs scored. For the season, Margot has a .305/.365/.433 line across 222 plate appearances.