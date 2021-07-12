The Rays don't anticipate that Margot (hamstring) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list until at least the team's July 27 to 29 series with the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While manager Kevin Cash said that Margot is "doing better" in his recovery from the left hamstring strain he sustained July 5, the outfielder will need more than the minimum 10 days to fully heal. Margot's ongoing absence should help open up more playing time in the outfield for Kevin Kiermaier and Brett Phillips.