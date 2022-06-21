Margot is expected to miss significant time as a result of a right knee sprain suffered while crashing into the outfield wall during Monday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays have yet to reveal a timetable for the outfielder's return, however, manager Kevin Cash stated after the contest that Margot's injury "doesn't look good," per Topkin. With Margot likely out for the foreseeable future along with Kevin Kiermaier (hip), look for Josh Lowe and Brett Phillips to see more playing time in the outfield.