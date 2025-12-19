The Rays acquired Forret, Slater de Brun, Caden Bodine, Austin Overn and a Competitive Balance Round A pick from the Orioles on Friday in exchange for Shane Baz, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Forret began the 2025 season at High-A Aberdeen and finished it at Double-A Chesapeake, holding a sparkling 1.58 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 91:21 K:BB over 74 innings between the two stops. The right-hander will be heading into his age-22 season and is likely to begin the year at Double-A Montgomery.