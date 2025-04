Forret struck out five while allowing two hits and two walks across 4.2 scoreless innings in his season debut for High-A Aberdeen.

There was an incorrect report that Forret was headed to Double-A, but he still needs to put in more work at the High-A level. Forret had a 4.35 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 75:29 K:BB in 60 innings at High-A last year.