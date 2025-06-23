Forret (back) has allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out 14 batters over 12 innings in his four starts for High-A Aberdeen since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list June 4.

The 21-year-old right-hander missed all of May due to a back issue, but he's quickly returned to form since being activated from the IL. Over nine total starts with Aberdeen this season, Forret owns a 1.34 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB in 33.2 innings. Forret may not be far away from earning a promotion to Double-A Chesapeake.