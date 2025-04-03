Forret will begin the season with Double-A Chesapeake, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Forret, who turns 21 this week, built up to 99.2 innings in 2024 across Single-A and High-A, and he'll be one of the younger starters at Double-A this year. At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Forret has some projection remaining and he was already touching 97 mph with his fastball last season while sitting 93-95 mph. He'll be in a loaded Baysox rotation that also features Nestor German and Zach Fruit, among others.