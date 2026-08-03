Orioles' Michael Forret: Traded back to Baltimore

The Orioles acquired Forret from the Rays on Monday in exchange for right-hander Tyler Wells, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Forret makes his way back to Baltimore after being drafted by the Orioles back in 2023. The 22-year-old was also a part of the deal that sent Shane Baz to Baltimore back in December of 2025. With Triple-A Durham, Forret owns a 4.89 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB through 38.2 innings. The young right-hander will most likely join Triple-A Norfolk in his return to the Orioles organization.