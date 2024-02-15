Uwasawa has an opt-out clause in his contract with the Rays if he doesn't make the big-league roster out of spring training, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Uwasawa joined the Rays after pitching in Japan for the last nine seasons, and he has a chance to win a spot in the team's bullpen out of spring training. He noted his excitement about joining the Rays due to the club's track record of success in developing pitchers. Uwasawa also noted that he would accept an assignment to Triple-A Durham, so it doesn't seem as if he's eager to find work elsewhere even if his career stateside begins in the minors.