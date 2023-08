Basabe was called up from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Basabe appears set to make his major-league debut in the near future after he produced a .294 average with four homers, 57 RBI, 45 runs and 16 stolen bases over 384 at-bats with Durham this season. The shortstop is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and he could be asked to play multiple infield positions while with the big-league club.