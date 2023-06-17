Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's victory over San Diego. He was also caught stealing.

Arozarena's 13th long ball of the year was a three-run blast in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach. It was his first homer since his walk-off blast June 7, snapping an eight-game homerless drought. The star outfielder owns a robust .285/.403/.488 slash line with 48 RBI and 22 extra-base hits through 295 plate appearances. However, Arozarena has now been caught stealing seven times in 16 attempts.