Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a second run scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

The 27-year-old is locked in right now, reeling off three straight multi-hit efforts with half of his eight hits (three doubles and a homer) going for extra bases. That continues a hot stretch in which Arozarena has slashed .323/.422/.613 through 25 games in August with six homers, six steals, 15 runs and 23 RBI, and he's now just two home runs shy of his second straight 20-20 campaign.