Arozarena went 3-for-5 with three RBI in a loss to Kansas City on Thursday.

Each of Arozarena's hits was a single, but they were productive knocks as they plated a combined three runs. It was the third three-hit performance in four games for the outfielder, who has gone 9-for-14 with five RBI over that span. Arozarena's hot stretch has pushed his season slash line to .298/.412/.500 on the season.