Arozarena is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arozarena and co-star Wander Franco will both ride the bench for the series finale as both players sit out for what appears to be maintenance purposes in the day game after a night game. After making his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic last Tuesday, Arozarena proceeded to start in each of the Rays' first five games out of the All-Star break, going 5-for-20 with a home run, a triple and a double during that stretch.