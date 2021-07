Arozarena went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Orioles on Monday.

Arozarena's sixth-inning two-bagger brought home Austin Meadows with what would be the Rays' only run of the night. The Cuban slugger's double snapped an 0-for-9 slide that had encompassed his first three games of the second half, and he's now gone over a calendar month without a home run after last having left the yard June 17.