Arozarena went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Arozarena has just three multi-hit efforts in July, but he's batting a hearty .288 with 11 extra-base hits, eight RBI and six steals over 18 contests this month. He seems to have more of a green light on the basepaths -- he stole a modest 10 bases over the first three months of the season and is now 16-for-23 on steals this year. The outfielder is still sporting a mediocre .213/.319/.398 slash line through 99 contests overall, but he's trending in the right direction.