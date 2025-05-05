Arozarena (hamstring) is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Athletics on Monday.

Arozarena was lifted from Sunday's loss to the Rangers due to a hamstring issue, and he will miss Monday's game while continuing to nurse the injury. The outfielder expects to be back in the lineup Tuesday, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, although the Mariners will have the ultimate say. Miles Mastrobuoni, Julio Rodriguez and Rhylan Thomas will start in the outfield for the Mariners.