Arozarena is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.
Arozarena started in left field for Seattle's first 25 games of the season, but he'll take a seat Friday after going 4-for-21 with 11 strikeouts in the past five contests. Miles Mastrobuoni will replace him in left field for the series opener versus Miami.
