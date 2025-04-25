Now Playing

Arozarena is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.

Arozarena started in left field for Seattle's first 25 games of the season, but he'll take a seat Friday after going 4-for-21 with 11 strikeouts in the past five contests. Miles Mastrobuoni will replace him in left field for the series opener versus Miami.

