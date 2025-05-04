Mariners manager Dan Wilson said that Arozarena was removed from Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Rangers prior to the bottom of the sixth inning due to "a little bit of a hamstring thing," but the skipper said the injury is "nothing serious," Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Arozarena started in left field before being replaced by Rhylan Thomas after singling in his final at-bat of the afternoon to finish 1-for-3 on the day. According to Jude, Arozarena seemed to tweak his hamstring while rounding first base on the single, but he was able to temporarily stay in the game. Seattle was trailing by five runs by the time Arozarena was lifted in the next half inning, so there could be merit to Wilson's claim that the outfielder's early exit was precautionary. The Mariners will return to action Monday in Sacramento against the Athletics.