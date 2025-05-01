Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Angels.

Arozarena got Seattle on the board in the second inning, launching a 400-foot homer off Tyler Anderson to lead off the frame, his fifth long ball this year. While Arozarena's 29-percent strikeout rate isn't ideal, he's offered decent fantasy production with a .208/.359/.406 slash line, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored and eight stolen bases through his first 131 plate appearances this year.