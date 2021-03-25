Rays manager Kevin Cash said he's targeting Saturday's game against the Twins for Arozarena's (hand/forearm) return to the spring lineup, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay is just exercising some caution with Arozarena's usage late in spring training, as the outfielder has been battling what Cash described as minor hand and forearm soreness in recent days. So long as Arozarena is back on the field by the weekend, his availability for the April 1 season opener versus the Marlins won't be in any question.