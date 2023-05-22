Arozarena went 0-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Brewers.

Arozarena went hitless for his third consecutive game, though he still managed to provide fantasy value. He was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning and then stole second base -- his fifth of the season and second in his last five starts. Arozarena continues to provide a well-rounded stat line, as he has 10 home runs, 31 runs scored and 36 RBI while also hitting .304 across 201 plate appearances on the season.