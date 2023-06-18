Arozarena went 3-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Padres.

All three of his hits were singles. Arozarena has maintained a .288 batting average for the season, but this was just his third multi-hit effort in June, putting him at 14-for-55 (.255) for the month. He's also gone nine games and counting without a stolen base. The outfielder is at nine steals, 13 home runs, 48 RBI, 45 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple with an .889 OPS through 71 contests this season.