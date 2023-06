Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Twins.

Arozarena took Johan Duran deep in the ninth inning to deliver a walk-off victory. It was his 12th homer of the season, but his first since May 22. In the 12 games between long balls, he hit only .195 with three runs scored and five RBI. Even with that slow stretch, he has an impressive .394 on-base percentage for the season -- his highest mark in any significant sample in the majors.