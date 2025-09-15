Palacios is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The left-handed-hitting Palacios will take a seat for the second day in a row, this time against a right-handed starter (Trey Yesavage) after he was withheld from the starting nine Sunday against lefty Shota Imanaga. Since returning from the 60-day injured list Sept. 1, Palacios has gone 4-for-21 with three walks. That modest level of production may prompt the Rays to view Palacios as more of a part-time option rather than a locked-in strong-side platoon player.