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Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The left-handed-hitting Palacios will be left out of the starting nine for the fourth straight game while the Rays face off against a fourth consecutive left-handed starting pitcher (Payton Tolle). Platoon mate Ben Williamson will replace Palacios at second base and will bat third.

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