Palacios (knee/hamstring) resumed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout while playing five innings at second base.

Palacios has played just one game for the Rays all season, as he opened the campaign on the shelf while recovering from a right ring finger fracture, then sprained his right knee in his April 17 debut for Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old had previously started up a rehab assignment June 10 and was shut down with intermittent soreness in the knee, then began a new assignment July 22 before being shut down again due to right hamstring tightness. The snakebitten Palacios finally looks to be healthy again, but given the length of his absence, he could be in line for an extended stay in the minors to pick up at-bats before being activated from the 60-day injured list. Palacios will likely fill a utility role once he rejoins the Rays.