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Rays' Richie Palacios: On base three times in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Palacios went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Palacios' two-run single in the sixth inning ended up being the difference in the contest. The 29-year-old has gone 4-for-12 with four RBI over six games in August while mainly filling a part-time role, though he's now started five straight games at second base. On the year, Palacios is batting .231 with a .682 OPS, five home runs, 10 steals, 34 RBI, 33 runs scored, nine doubles and two triples over 277 plate appearances.

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