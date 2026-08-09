Rays' Richie Palacios: On base three times in win

Palacios went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Palacios' two-run single in the sixth inning ended up being the difference in the contest. The 29-year-old has gone 4-for-12 with four RBI over six games in August while mainly filling a part-time role, though he's now started five straight games at second base. On the year, Palacios is batting .231 with a .682 OPS, five home runs, 10 steals, 34 RBI, 33 runs scored, nine doubles and two triples over 277 plate appearances.