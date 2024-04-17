Palacios went 2-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Angels.

The 26-year-old outfielder produced his third multi-hit performance in his last four starts, a stretch in which Palacios is batting .368 (7-for-19). Despite the surge, time is ticking on his stint as a regular part of the Tampa Bay lineup, as Josh Lowe (oblique) is set to begin a rehab assignment later this week. Through 44 plate appearances this season, Palacios is slashing .270/.386/.378 with one homer, one steal, two RBI and six runs.