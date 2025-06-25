The Rays pulled Palacios off his rehab assignment Tuesday while the 28-year-old continues to deal with intermittent soreness in his right knee, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "He's not moving like he wants to move," Rays manager Kevin Cash said of Palacios.

After opening the season on the injured list while recovering from a finger fracture, Palacios was cleared to join the Rays on April 17, but he sprained his right knee in his 2025 debut with the big club and was returned to the IL a day later. The Rays cleared Palacios to head out on a rehab assignment June 10, but after slashing just .125/.243/.156 in eight games between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Triple-A Durham, he's now been shut down again. Cash noted that Palacios isn't dealing with any aggravation of the knee injury, but it's unclear how long the infielder/outfielder might need to rest before he's ready to resume his rehab assignment.