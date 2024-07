Palacios went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Palacios has gotten on base six times across 17 plate appearances in four games since the All-Star break. In addition to popping his fifth home run of the season, he also has three stolen bases in that span. Palacios has retained a large-side platoon role in the Rays' outfield and has started 10 of the last 11 games.