Rays' Richie Palacios: Returns from 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays activated Palacios (knee/hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Monday.
Palacios has been limited to just one game for the Rays this season, first due to a fractured finger and more recently because of knee and hamstring problems. However, the 28-year-old recently played nine rehab games with Triple-A Durham -- going 6-for-33 with two home runs -- and is ready to rejoin the big club. Palacios should see a decent amount of playing time during the final month between second base and the outfield.
