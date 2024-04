Palacios went 3-for-4 Saturday against the Giants.

Palacios has been in a large-side platoon role to begin the season, primarily batting fifth in the Rays' order. However, with the team's top three lefty hitters each sidelined -- Josh Lowe (oblique), Brandon Lowe (oblique) and Jonathan Aranda (finger) -- Palacios has batted third in consecutive games. Palacios will still sit against lefties, but he should be in a good position to rack up counting stats against right-handed pitching.