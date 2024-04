Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Palacios rapped out five base hits while starting in right field in each of the past three games, but he'll take a seat for the series finale while southpaw Blake Snell toes the rubber for San Francisco. Amed Rosario checks in for Palacios in right field.