Palacios went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

The 26-year-old took Clarke Schmidt deep in the sixth inning for the game's first run, giving Palacios his second long ball of the year. He has been on a tear of late in his strong-side platoon role, collecting multiple hits in four of his last six starts while batting .400 (10-for-25) with two doubles and a homer. Palacios' performance could have the Rays re-thinking their outfield alignment, as Josh Lowe (oblique) began his rehab assignment Friday playing center field instead of right field -- suggesting it's Jose Siri who might lose his spot when Lowe returns, and not the Palacios-Amed Rosario tandem.