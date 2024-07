Palacios went 1-for-3 with a stolen base Wednesday against the Yankees.

Palacios has started six of the Rays' last 10 games as he regularly sits with lefties on the mound. His primary fantasy value continues to come from stolen bases, as he swiped his 14th bag of the campaign Wednesday. Palacios has also increased his walk rate to 12.4 percent this season, giving him an extra boost in leagues that reward on-base percentage.