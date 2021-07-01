Sherriff (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on three hits and a hit batsman across one-third of an inning.

Sherriff relieved opener Drew Rasmussen with the Rays leading 4-2 in the bottom of the third. After retiring Jon Lester, Sherriff's outing immediately went south. He hit Kyle Schwarber before allowing three straight hits and exiting. He was tagged with the loss, marking his first decision of the campaign. Sherriff was recalled from Triple-A Durham prior to the game and it wouldn't be at all surprising if he's sent back down soon following his struggles Wednesday.