Thompson (3-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Orioles after pitching a scoreless inning in relief, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Thompson might have allowed a one-out triple to Austin Hays, but he struck out the other three batters he faced -- Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini and Pedro Severino -- en route to his third win of the campaign. The 28-year-old right-hander has allowed just two runs (one earned) across 7.2 innings in nine appearances this month.