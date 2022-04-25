Thompson did not allow a baserunner and struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Sunday against Boston.

Thompson entered the game with a three-run lead and needed 16 pitches to retire the side in order to record his first save of the season. Andrew Kittredge had served as the team's primary closer to this point in the campaign, though he pitched two innings Saturday and was likely unavailable as a result. While Thompson has delivered 6.1 scoreless innings early on this season, he isn't likely to regularly factor into the saves picture for Tampa Bay.