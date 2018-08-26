Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Braves, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek is slated for his 22nd "start" of the season, but it's expected that he'll only throw between one and two innings before giving way to the bullpen. According to Topkin, Yonny Chirinos lines up as the Rays' primary pitcher once Stanek exits and should cover the bulk of the innings in relief.