Baz (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Baz was expected to make his season debut Saturday, and with the Rays adding him to the active roster, he will do just that. Baz threw 79 pitches in his final rehab outing, so he should not be particularly limited in his first big-league outing of the season. Baz can be considered the top pitching prospect in the league, and he will look to pick up where he left off after posting a 2.03 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB across the 13.1 innings he tossed for the Rays late last season.