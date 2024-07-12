Baz allowed three runs six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Thursday.

Baz allowed solo homers to Austin Wells and Juan Soto in the second and third innings, respectively, but entered the fifth holding a 5-2 lead. He didn't stick around long enough to qualify for the victory, however, since he was removed in that frame with two runners on base and one out. It's not necessarily surprising that Baz was pulled in that situation given that it was just his second big-league appearance since his 2022 Tommy John surgery, though he had thrown only 68 pitches and demonstrated good control with 48 strikes after tossing 92 pitches in a six-inning win in his season debut July 5. It's not yet certain if Baz will remain in the rotation when Jeffrey Springs (elbow) returns to action, which could happen shortly after the All-Star break.