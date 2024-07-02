Triple-A Durham scratched Baz from his scheduled start Tuesday, perhaps signaling that the Rays will call him up in the coming days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Baz was removed from his outing in order to be available as a depth option for the Rays in case the team needs to play a doubleheader Wednesday or Thursday against the Royals, as inclement weather is expected in Kansas City. Baz's health is not a concern, as he carries a 4.12 ERA and a 10.1 K/9 over 39.1 innings in 10 starts with Durham this season.