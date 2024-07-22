Baz did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing no runs on four hits and five walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out one.

On the plus side, Baz was able to keep the Yankees off the board during his first scoreless outing in three starts this season. However, he only recorded 10 outs while allowing nine batters to reach base, including a career-high five bases on balls. Baz has a pedigree for success as a former highly touted prospect, pitched well in Triple-A prior to his July 5 call-up, posting a 1.57 ERA with 35 strikeouts across 23 innings and should continue to receive opportunities to prove that success on the big-league level. His next start is tentatively slated to take place next weekend when the Rays host the Reds.