Baz did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing three walks and no hits across four scoreless innings. He struck out three.

It's unclear exactly why Baz was limited to four innings after throwing only 49 pitches (31 strikes), though he was effective nonetheless. The 26-year-old Baz's campaign will likely end on a high note -- he delivered nine scoreless innings over his last two starts, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. Overall, Baz's ERA sits at 4.87 with a 1.33 WHIP and 176:64 K:BB across 31 starts (166.1 innings) this season.