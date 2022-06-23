Baz did not factor in the decision against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings.

Baz held New York scoreless through three innings before serving up a solo homer to Aaron Judge in the fourth. The right-handed hurler began to falter in the fifth, allowing three straight hitters to reach base on a single and two walks with one out, but he struck out Judge with the bases loaded before giving way to a reliever. Baz was one out away from qualifying for the win when he was pulled, though that detail was made moot when the Yankees came back to win. After allowing five runs over 2.1 innings in his first start of the season June 11, Baz has bounced back to allow only one run across 10.2 frames while racking up 13 strikeouts in his subsequent pair of outings.